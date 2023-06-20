Beyoncé and Jay-Z megafans now have the chance to connect with the superstar couple in a brand new way. Although, they may want to keep some Clorox wipes nearby.
According to TMZ, Eric from “Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA” has a bunch of items for auction that were from the home the power couple rented in Los Angeles. The Carters signed a one-year lease for the Holmby Hills mansion in 2015.
Eric works for a company that purchases abandoned belongings that demolition companies are looking to get rid of. The new owner of the mansion is planning a complete renovation, thus Eric was able to collect a few things from this huge house before they hit the open market.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
For those that don’t know, a bidet is used to clean yourself up after going to the bathroom. It essentially serves the same role as toilet paper, although it uses water instead of paper.
Outside of the bidet that Jay and Bey may or may not have actually used, Eric is also auctioning off a metal door frame, sconces, and exterior lights.
The current asking price for the fancy toilet tissue – I mean, the bidet – is just over $2,400.
From TMZ:
There are also some beautiful French doors, which could actually be spotted inside the home before the whole place was redone.
To check out the entire report from TMZ, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Jay -Z ‘s Alleged Son Takes Case To Supreme Court; A NY Congressman In Custody; & Bmore Homeowners Get Some Good News
- Chaka Khan Is Apologizing; A 19 Month Baby Died From Fentanyl Toxicity At Air BnB; & Missing Man Found 8 Months Later, At Home.
- Ready To Walmart And Chill; Beyonce’s Entire Album Hits The Charts; & Trump Pleads The Fifth.
Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Used Bidet Being Auctioned On eBay was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
10 Times Maxwell’s Music Had Us Hittin’ High Notes!