“Underwater Noises” Heard As Search Continues For OceanGate Submarine

Published on June 21, 2023

Titanic tourist submersible disappear on an expedition to explore the famed shipwreck

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland. — The Coast Guard says “underwater noise” has been detected in the search for a submarine that disappeared while exploring the wreck of the Titanic.

In a tweet last night, the Coast Guard said a Canadian rescue aircraft had detected noises in the search area. Search efforts for the vessel are focused about 900 miles east of Massachusetts.

Water rescue expert Butch Hendrick says the rescue effort is no easy task because the sub appears to have no technology to signal its location.

The New York Times reports it obtained the letter from 2018 that warned OceanGate its experimental approach with its vessel could lead to “catastrophic” outcomes.

The submersible used to explore the Titanic has been missing with five people on board since Sunday.

Ships and rescue teams from the U.S. and Canada are searching an area about 900 miles to the east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It’s likely that the vessel will run out of oxygen soon after starting off with about a 96-hour window.

The post “Underwater Noises” Heard As Search Continues For OceanGate Submarine appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

