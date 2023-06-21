Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches First-Ever Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint in 16 Shades

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Just in time for summer, Danessa Myricks Beauty has launched its first-ever serum skin tint in 16 shades for various hues. If your goal is to treat your skin while giving it a significant boost, this product is for you!

We are always looking for beauty products with multiple benefits, and Danessa Myricks Beauty has answered our skincare prayers. The new Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint does just what the name says. It’s infused with a skin tint that corrects and leaves the skin with a radiant finish. This excellent product melts onto the face while hydrating and nourishing the skin for sheer coverage resulting in a flawless complexion.

The Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint includes natural ingredients such as vegan collagen peptides, cactus extract, and ceramides that are gentle and effective for nourishing and moisturizing the skin.

Here’s how you apply the product:

Squeeze out a quarter-sized amount, swirl your fingertips or a brush, tap onto the center of your face or wherever you have the most unevenness, and then blend.

For a summer glow that can’t be denied, get your Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint below! Also available at Sephora.com.

