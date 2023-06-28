Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Lionel Richie Looking Toddlers

Everyone’s favorite grandma Ms. Bernice Jenkins calls in to the show to give church announcements! She solicits prayers for Sister Tyesha (and her 2 week old baby on probation), pictures of Lionel Richie looking babies, and Deacon Raymond whose jerry curl activator juice took his life.
