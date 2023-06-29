DC Young Fly seems to be in positive spirits when out in public and is thanking God and his children for helping him to stay strong in wake of Jacky Oh’s passing.
The comedian and father of three shared with TMZ that he is still emotional and the wounds are still fresh, but he is staying positive.
However, fans should not expect to see him posting his heartache online as he is not that kind of person.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out the video and his full family update below:
DC and Jacky have three beautiful children ages 6, 2 and 10 months.
Jacky died unexpectedly on May 31 after undergoing surgery.
We continue to send love and prayers to her family and friends.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…
DC Young Fly Delivers An Emotional Eulogy At Ms Jacky Oh’s Funeral
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
What Exactly Is A Mommy Makeover? Jacky Oh’s Death Spotlights Plastic Surgery Procedures
The post DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing appeared first on 92 Q.
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing was originally published on 92q.com
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Being Found Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Drowns While Vacationing In Florida
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Toni Braxton, Brandy, Chadwick Boseman And More Inducted Into The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your Interest