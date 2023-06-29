Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it to Keke Palmer to get the hair scoop from Vice President Kamala Harris. Palmer sat down with Madam Vice President on her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, to discuss a few essential topics affecting women, one being silk presses.

Keke Palmer is true to who she is. Whether chatting in a video on Instagram or interviewing one of the most influential women in the world, she is still the Keke that everyone has come to love. The actress recently sat down with Vice President Kamala Harris on her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, and delved into a few topics, including hair.

Vice President Harris keeps a fresh ‘do no matter what climate she’s in, and Palmer asked the question that all of us wanted the answer to, “How many times a month do you get a silk press,” inquired Palmer as she dramatically threw her tresses from side to side. Vice President Harris surprisingly responded, “So, you know I don’t use a curling iron. It’s too much heat. I use a round brush.” This surprised Palmer, prompting her to ask what kind of “magical brush” Vice President Harris used. Palmer ended the conversation by praising both Vice President Harris’ and Queen Latifah’s hair because when it comes to an always put-together mane, these ladies serve! “You and Queen Latifah are going neck and neck with the silk press honey. You giving it to her,” exclaimed Palmer.

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Enters The Podcast Chat With Her Original Series, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

Vice President Kamala Harris Talks Black Maternity Mortality On BET Series ‘America In Black’

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Sparkles In Sergio Hudson At The White House Correspondence Dinner

Vice President Kamala Harris Says Silk Presses Are Not Responsible For Her Luscious Hair On The ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’ Podcast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com