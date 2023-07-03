Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re a few hours shy of the Fourth of July and if you need a place to watch the fireworks in the Baltimore area, we have you covered.

Below is a list of where you, your family, and friends can have fun and watch fireworks:

Anne Arundel County:

The Annapolis Independence Day parade begins at 6:30 pm on July 4 at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street. Fireworks get underway at 9:45 pm.

Baltimore City:

Independence Day celebration at the Inner Harbor kicks off at 4.

The Cherry Hill Arts & Music Festival takes place at Middle Branch Waterfront starting at 1 pm, with fireworks at 9:30 pm.

Baltimore County:

Catonsville has a full list of fun events throughout the day on July 4th headlined by fireworks family fun fest at Catonsville High School.

Dundalk is hosting a fireworks display at 9:15pm.

Towson is hosting a July 4th fireworks show at Loch Raven Technical Academy. A race and parade will be held at 8:15 in the morning.

Carroll County:

July 3 Fireworks display at the Mt Airy Fireman’s Carnival Groundsat the corner of Route 27 and Twin Arch Shopping Center.

Howard County:

A Fireworks show will take place at the Lakefront at Columbia, around 9:20pm on July 4. The free event will also feature food trucks and live music beginning at 6pm.

Click here for more information.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post List: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.

List: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Baltimore Area was originally published on 92q.com