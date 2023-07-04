Listen Live
He Did What With A Stolen Forklift!; Cocaine Found At The White House; & Twitter Has A New Rival

Published on July 4, 2023

THE BUZZ!

Man steals forklift at Lowe’s, runs over 73-year-old outside Home Depot, cops say

First,
Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man from the area following a tragic incident where he fatally struck a woman with a stolen forklift in a Home Depot parking lot.
The suspect allegedly broke into a Lowe’s Home Improvement store, stole a forklift, and forcefully crashed through the rear gates. He proceeded to the nearby Home Depot parking lot where a 73 year woman was peacefully asleep in her car. The young man struck her car with the stolen forklift, prompting her to run.
Unfortunately, this young man pursued her with the forklift, ran her over, and fled the scene.
The woman was found beneath the forklift. and was declared dead at the scene.
Deputies said the two did not know each other.
Authorities were able to apprehended the suspect who now faces charges, including murder, assault, and theft.

And this happened in Waldorf, Maryland.

Source: Yahoo

Substance found in White House library tests positive for cocaine

Next,

Who brought the cocaine to the White House?

That’s what service agents are trying to figure out.

The unknown substance found in the library by an agent doing a routine sweep, tested positive for cocaine.

After the discovery, a brief evacuation of the White House took place with a Hazmat team, Fire and EMS called to the presidential residence.

A Secret Service spokesman said more tests will be performed to determine that the drug is, in fact, cocaine.

As for POTUS he was at camp David and not present at the time of the incident. 

 

Source: NY Post

Meta is set to release a “Twitter killer” app called Threads. Here’s what to know.

Fianlly,
The battle between tech billionaires Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg continues.
The two are rivals and have had shared some words which have lead to talks of a possible cage match between them.
We’ll wait to see if that happens. However, we won’t have to wait to for the release of Mark Zuckerberg’s new project.
He is challenging  Elon Musk’s Twitter platform by creating something similar.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is releasing a new social media app called Threads on Thursday. Threads is a text-based conversation app that will allow users to connect with their favorite creators and others who love the same things.

Threads has a similar appearance to Twitter, with screenshots of the service showing messages with replies from other users. One screenshot of the app indicates that Instagram users will be able to immediately click to follow the same accounts on Threads, which could help users quickly build large follower bases.

 

Source: Deadline

