He Did What With A Stolen Forklift!; Cocaine Found At The White House; & Twitter Has A New Rival

Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man from the area following a tragic incident where he fatally struck a woman with a stolen forklift in a Home Depot parking lot.

The suspect allegedly broke into a Lowe’s Home Improvement store, stole a forklift, and forcefully crashed through the rear gates. He proceeded to the nearby Home Depot parking lot where a 73 year woman was peacefully asleep in her car. The young man struck her car with the stolen forklift, prompting her to run.

Unfortunately, this young man pursued her with the forklift, ran her over, and fled the scene.