He Did What With A Stolen Forklift!; Cocaine Found At The White House; & Twitter Has A New Rival

THE BUZZ!
Man steals forklift at Lowe’s, runs over 73-year-old outside Home Depot, cops say
And this happened in Waldorf, Maryland.
Source: Yahoo
Substance found in White House library tests positive for cocaine
Who brought the cocaine to the White House?
That’s what service agents are trying to figure out.
The unknown substance found in the library by an agent doing a routine sweep, tested positive for cocaine.
After the discovery, a brief evacuation of the White House took place with a Hazmat team, Fire and EMS called to the presidential residence.
As for POTUS he was at camp David and not present at the time of the incident.
Meta is set to release a “Twitter killer” app called Threads. Here’s what to know.
Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is releasing a new social media app called Threads on Thursday. Threads is a text-based conversation app that will allow users to connect with their favorite creators and others who love the same things.
Threads has a similar appearance to Twitter, with screenshots of the service showing messages with replies from other users. One screenshot of the app indicates that Instagram users will be able to immediately click to follow the same accounts on Threads, which could help users quickly build large follower bases.
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Being Found Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Drowns While Vacationing In Florida
-
Toni Braxton, Brandy, Chadwick Boseman And More Inducted Into The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Violence Erupts At Block Party In South Baltimore Leaving 30 Shot & 2 Dead, Including 14 Minors
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]