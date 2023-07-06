This National Anthem Version Hits Different; Some Beyonce Tour Changes Have Some Fans Upset; & Baltimore Sends Resources To mass Shooting Community

Jill Scott’s new national anthem goes viral on July 4 First, Jill Scott’s powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” is making its way across the internet once again.

The singer performed her version of the anthem at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, and the lyrics have resonated with many people who feel that the original song does not reflect the Black experience in America.

Scott’s version of the anthem begins with the line “Oh, say can you see, by the blood in the streets / That this place doesn’t smile on you, colored child.” She then goes on to sing about the contributions that Black people have made to the United States, and how they have been erased from history. The song ends with the line “This is not the land of the free but the home of the slaves.”