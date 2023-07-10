The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is hiring crossing guards.
According to transportation officials, crossing guards are tasked with assisting children as they cross the streets safely as they go to and from school.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Needed on school days only, crossing guards work 20 hours a week and make about $12,000 a year.
Interested candidates need to possess a high school diploma or a GED certificate. Click here for more details if you are interested.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards appeared first on 92 Q.
The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards was originally published on 92q.com
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Being Found Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Drowns While Vacationing In Florida
-
Toni Braxton, Brandy, Chadwick Boseman And More Inducted Into The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024
-
Violence Erupts At Block Party In South Baltimore Leaving 30 Shot & 2 Dead, Including 14 Minors
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer