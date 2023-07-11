Listen Live
Local

Nearly $21 Million In Weed Sales Reported In First Week of Legal Recreational Use In Maryland

Published on July 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-up of marijuana plant growing at outdoor cannabis farm.

Source: boonstudio / Getty

The Maryland Cannabis Association reported that within the first week of legalized recreational marijuana use in the state, licensed dispensaries sold nearly $21 million in weed products.

According to data, the first day of legalization brought in more than $4.5 million in total sales. Additionally, the opening weekend had $10.4 million in weed sales.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The Maryland Cannabis Administration anticipates the industry will reap $600 million in retail sales during the first year of adult-use cannabis legalization.

Last November, Maryland voters approved legalizing adult-use marijuana.

At the current 9% tax rate, Maryland would take in $54 million to cover government oversight costs, fund community reinvestment efforts and public health initiatives, and distribute revenues to counties and municipalities.

Click here to read more.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DON’T MISS…

Maryland Votes In Favor Of Recreational Marijuana Use

President Biden Announces Pardons And Other Action On Federal Marijuana Reform

After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead

 

The post Nearly $21 Million In Weed Sales Reported In First Week of Legal Recreational Use In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.

Nearly $21 Million In Weed Sales Reported In First Week of Legal Recreational Use In Maryland  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close