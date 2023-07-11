Jack White Calls Trump-Supporting Celebs “Disgusting”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The growing list of celebrities supporting former President Donald Trump continues to grow, and Jack White is over it, calling them “disgusting.”

On Monday (July 10), the White Stripes frontman expressed his disdain for those notable celebrities who were spotted embracing the twice-impeached former president this past weekend. White posted his thoughts on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book.”

He continued: “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.” The 48-year-old has turned off the post’s comments. To date, it has received over 84,000 likes.

The photos in White’s post first show Trump walking into T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada during the UFC 290 event on Saturday (July 8) alongside UFC President Dana White. Dana White wasn’t named in the caption, but he’s been an avid supporter of Trump for years. The second photo in the post showed him greeting Trump as he appeared ringside. The initial image showed Mark Wahlberg, who wasn’t at the event. The next image depicted Food Network star Guy Fieri happily chatting with Trump. The last photo in the post was a screen grab showing Mel Gibson in the midst of a crowd delivering a salute in Trump’s direction.

Fieri’s embrace of Trump shocked many who saw the photos, but others mentioned by White have been previously linked to Trump and other far-right figures for years. Rogan has vehemently denied his support on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Wahlberg has never openly expressed being a right-wing supporter save for one comment he made about those critical of Trump after the 2016 election: “You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to [them] anyway,” the Uncharted star said at the time.

“A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble. They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family,” Wahlberg said.

