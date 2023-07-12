Convicted Serial Sex Abuser Larry Nassar, Stabbed Multiple Times In Jail

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Convicted serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar, once the team doctor for USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University was stabbed multiple times in jail on Sunday, per ESPN and other outlets.

The 59-year-old will spend the rest of his life in prison after his convictions in 2017 and 2018 on multiple charges including child pornography and sexually assaulting USA Gymnastics team members and others.

Those members including Team USA stars Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney who testified about the abuse before Congress saying was a failure in the response of the FBI that allowed Nassar’s abuse to continue unchecked for decades.

Though the Federal Bureau of Prisons would not confirm the victim was Nassar, they did confirm that an inmate was assaulted at one of their facilities.

“We can confirm on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 2:35 pm, an inmate was assaulted at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Coleman II, in Sumterville, Florida,” ESPN reported that the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement. “Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. The inmate was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest, per CBS News, who received the information from Jose Rojas, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 506 which covers federal prison employees. He told the outlet that Nassar was recovering from a collapsed lung and was in stable condition.

Nassar was previously attacked when he was released to the general prison population at a prison in Tuscon, Ariz. He was then transferred to the Florida prison where he is now. Sources told ESPN Nassar will likely have to relocate again.

Despite his crimes, his victims don’t wish harm upon him. Rachel Denhollander was the first to publicly report the abuse.

She posted on social media, “None of the women I’ve spoken with are rejoicing today. We’re grieving the destruction across so much. We’re grieving the reality that protecting others from him came with the near-certainty we would wake up to this someday.”

Denhollander asked that people stop commenting or sharing jokes and gifs about the attack on Nassar.

“For ALL our sakes, we desperately wish he had chosen differently. The farthest we can run from what Larry became, is to love. That isn’t at odds with justice, but it means we aren’t finding entertainment value in destruction either ,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “No one’s life is a gif for us to mock, even when we are standing against the evil that person has done. It’s not the same as justice. All of us would appreciate it if you’d lay off the memes, gifs and jokes. This isn’t a joke to any of us.”

