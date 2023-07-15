Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Enjoy A Tropical Vacation Together

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey’s whirlwind romance with actor Damson Idris is still going strong. The couple was spotted enjoying time together in the sun on the socialite’s Instagram Stories when she shared a quick glimpse of herself out to lunch with the “Snowfall” star.

After showing off her stunning glam the 26 year old model moved the camera over to her boo, who was sitting next to her at the restaurant during their lunch date.

For their fashionable date, the SKN by LH Ceo rocked a black bikini top which she paired with a $1,860 Emilio Pucci cable-knit lure gilet in camel and Local European parachute pants in black.

Fan pages shared videos of the couple enjoying their time in the sun. Check out the posts below.

The romantic vacation comes after rumors circulated on the Internet just a few days ago that the couple had already called it quits after Lori was rumored to be having lunch with Migo star Quavo. Soon after, both Lori and Quavo shut down those rumors, with Lori explaining that she was actually out to lunch with her besties! And now it looks like Damson and Lori’s love is stronger than ever.

Beauties, what do you think about Lori and Damson’s romantic vacation?

