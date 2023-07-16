Ari Lennox is without a doubt ne of our favorite fashion girls and knows how to appy the pressure with every style she rocks. Over the weekend, the R&B crooner posed for Instagram in an all gold look that had her looking like a beautiful goddess while giving us style and body goals in the process.
If there’s one thing that Ari is going to do, it’s serve a look! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Did she nail it?
DON’T MISS…
Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy
As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful
Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit
Ari Lennox Looked Like A Goddess In An Albina Dyla Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
“Love & Hip Hop’s” Momma Dee Injured In Hit-And-Run
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Discrimination & Mental Health
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Singer-Songwriter RL Releases New EP 'The Letter J'