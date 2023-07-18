Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he expects to be charged over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
“Wow! On Sunday night, while I was with my family, having just arrived from the Turning Point event in Florida, where I won the Straw Poll against all other Republican candidates with 85.7% with all polls showing me leading in the Republican Primary by very substantial numbers, almost everyone predicting that I will be the Republican Nominee for President, and as I am leading Democrat Joe Biden in the polls by a lot, HORRIFYING NEWS for our country was given to me by my attorneys,” Trump said in a statement he released on Truth Social.
Trump added “Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment.”
“THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation,” Trump concluded.
It was not immediately clear what specific charges Trump may face. A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.
An unnamed advisor to Trump told The Washington Post the former president would decline the invitation to testify before the grand jury investigating the Capitol riot.
The post Trump Says He's About to Be Indicted Again appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM
Trump Says He’s About to Be Indicted Again was originally published on wibc.com
