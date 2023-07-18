We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
The Money & Mortgage Queen
Business Description: “Credit rebuilding, residential and commercial loans, business structure, funding, and credit.”
Business Website: www.mymortgagequeen.com
Sister’s Tag and Title
Business Description: “Don’t waste your day at the MVA, come to Sister’s Tag and Title.”
Business Website: https://sisterstagntitle.wixsite.com/sisters/contact
Vivid Threads
Business Description: “Vivid Threads, where imagination comes to life.”
Business Website: https://www.vividthreads.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-18-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
