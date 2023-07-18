The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that the bodies of two men were pulled from the Gunpowder River at Hammerman Beach on Monday.
The agency, which is investigating the incident, said the two men drowned in a swimming accident.
“No other details are being released at the request of the victims’ families,” the agency said Tuesday.
The post Report: Bodies Of Two Men Pulled From Water At Gunpowder Beach appeared first on 92 Q.
