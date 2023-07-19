Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

April Gaskins, the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder, has been found guilty on two charges.

According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, Gaskins is facing six years at sentencing for not properly securing the weapon used to kill Strawder.

“This was an incredibly challenging case given the victim’s age and the circumstances surrounding her death. Responsible gun ownership and proper gun storage are paramount to keeping our children safe,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. “This case highlights the dire consequences when people are careless with deadly weapons and my commitment to holding parents and guardians accountable for the actions of their children, especially in cases involving gun violence. I continue to keep the Strawder family in my prayers as they grapple with the loss of their child.”

Back on August 6, 2022, officers responded to the 600 block of Linnard Street for a reported shooting.

On the scene, they found Strawder suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she later died.

Continued investigation revealed a group of juveniles were sitting on the front porch of the home when a nine-year-old began showing off a gun.

The gun was registered to Gaskins, who reportedly worked as an armed security guard at the time.

The gun went off, striking Strawder in the head. Gaskins told investigators the handgun was her personal weapon and she stored it on the floor of her bedroom closet.

Additionally, she shared her grandson had access to her bedroom, where he often watched television.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS…

The post Baltimore Grandmother Convicted After 9-Year-Old Grandson Used Her Gun To Kill Teen Girl appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Grandmother Convicted After 9-Year-Old Grandson Used Her Gun To Kill Teen Girl was originally published on 92q.com