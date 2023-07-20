Listen Live
16-Year-Old Dies Weeks After Being Pulled From Roosevelt Park Pool

Published on July 20, 2023

Candles

Source: March Funeral Home / March Funeral Home

Officials announced that the teen who was pulled out of Roosevelt Park Pool in early June has died.

Officers responded to the pool for a water rescue just after 12:30 pm on June 7.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said once police were on the scene, they located several young people who had somehow gotten into the pool when it was closed.

Worley said the teeN made his way to the deep end of the pool and did not come back up.

Medics arrived and immediately began performing CPR before taking the teen to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities revealed that the teen died on June 29. At this time, homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.

The post 16-Year-Old Dies Weeks After Being Pulled From Roosevelt Park Pool appeared first on 92 Q.

