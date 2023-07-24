2 Adults In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In NE, DC Pool

On Thursday, a man and a woman were critically injured after nearly drowning at Theodore Hagans outdoor pool. The MPD was summoned to the pool at 5:00 p.m. to assist DC Fire & EMS. Jermaine Hunter, a bystander who was swimming at the time of the incident, put his head beneath the water and saw two people unconscious.
In nearly 10 feet of water, the man and woman were drowning. Hunter said that after the lifeguards went in and got the victims out, he jumped out of the pool to assist with CPR. They conducted chest compressions until the arrival of D.C. Fire and EMS.
D.C. Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Vito Maggiolo said the man and lady were resuscitated once first responders arrived. Both were then flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
