Raven Symone Says She Has Psychic Abilities Like Her Disney Character

Raven-Symoné says she has psychic visions like her character in ‘That’s So Raven’

Lastly,

Is it a case of art imitating life or the other way around.

Raven Simone who played a Disney character with psychic abilities on the show “Thats So Raven. recently admitted that they have some similarities.

She said “I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird.’”

Raven said she can’t see directly into the future, but she has had moments of déjà vu since the age of 7 through the help of her “spirit guides.”

“The way we connect is through our trauma,” she said. “Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen.”

As for psychics, she’s a believer. She said. “I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly.”

If I had that ability, I’d be tapping into these lotto number drawings and stock market investments.

Just saying.