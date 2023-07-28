Tyler Perry Offers $100,00 Reward For Information On Murder Of Gay Man In Grenada

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler Perry is doing his part to make sure a murderer is captured.

The filmmaker wants to ensure Josiah “Jonty” Robinson’s killer is caught, so he’s offering up $100,000 to anyone with information on the case that leads to a conviction.

According to The New Today, a source within the Royal Grenada Police revealed that an autopsy was ordered and showed that Robinson was strangled and thrown into the ocean. The cops spoke to people about the crime but with no breakthroughs; finding the guilty party was becoming more challenging.

Perry took to Instagram to reveal that his friend Yvette Noel-Schure — who’s also Beyonce’s publicist– told him that the Grenadian young man was like a son to her and was murdered because he was gay.

The killing of the young talented singer immediately reminded him of other people who are harmed for living their lives unapologetically, and his nephew who suspiciously died in prison a few years ago. So, he knew he had to help.

“This kid was 23, how is this ok? His mother is devastated. This pain is too common – the same pain of Marcia Williams, who I’ve been trying to help to find out what happened to her son Terrance in Collier County, Florida for years now,” Perry captioned the post. “The pain of not knowing can be crippling. It’s the pain that my sister and I carry not knowing what truly happened to my 25-year-old nephew, who we were told hung himself in prison just 3 years ago. The pain of not knowing is truly gut-wrenching.”

While offering up the money alongside Noel-Schure for anyone with solid leads, Perry urges people to keep his family in their thoughts.

“So with that said, Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah “Jonty” Robinson. Please pray for his mother and Yvette and all of those that loved him, as well as every family who has been impacted by senseless violence,” he concluded.

If you have information about the murder of Josiah Robinson, you can anonymously contact the Criminal Investigation Division Royal Grenada Police at 1-473-440 3921.

Tyler Perry Offers $100,00 Reward For Information On Murder Of Gay Man In Grenada was originally published on cassiuslife.com