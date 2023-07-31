Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Less than a week removed from suffering cardiac arrest, LeBron James lets fans know his son Bronny is doing much better.

James took to Instagram to update the public on his son’s health by posting a video of Bronny playing the piano with a smile as his sister Zhuri and brother Bryce watched him.

At the end of the clip, you can hear LeBron laugh and say that Bronny is a man of many talents.

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young !!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!” reads the caption.

This marks the second time James has addressed his son’s health, with the first coming three days after the health concern, as he thanked fans for the overwhelming well wishes.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang,” he tweeted.

The family’s health scare began Monday night when Bronny was practicing at USC, where he plans on playing his first year of college ball this fall. While on the court he suffered cardiac arrest, but thanks to the quick-thinking USC medical staff and an ambulance that rushed him to the hospital, he’s on the mend. After reportedly being unconscious, he was quickly moved from the ICU and, within days, was back home recovering.

It’s still unknown if he’s been cleared to return to the court, but that’s clearly not a concern at the moment. More importantly, cardiac arrest brings more awareness to heart health among Black male athletes –like Damar Hamlin— who are supposed to be in peak physical condition.

See how social media gathered around Bronny during his medical scare below.

LeBron James Shares Video Of Bronny Playing The Piano Days After Cardiac Arrest was originally published on cassiuslife.com