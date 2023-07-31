Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday to the city of Baltimore!

Baltimoreans across the region celebrated 294 years on July 30, the city’s official birth date declared by Baltimore City and Maryland leaders.

According to historians, the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill establishing Baltimore as a town on July 30, 1729. However, some believe that Baltimore’s real birthday is August 8, the date on which the state’s governor signed the act “allowing the building of a Town on the North side on the Patapsco River.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott posted a special birthday message on his Instagram account saying:

“Happy birthday, Baltimore, my hometown, the city that raised me and shaped me into who I am today. 294 sure looks good on you. As we take pride in all the things that make our city unique, like seafood, crab cakes, club music, the way that we talk, our rich history and our tight-knit and distinct neighborhoods, all add to the flair and charm of our beautiful city.”

Governor Wes Moore also posted a message on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, saying:

“Baltimore embodies what we love about Maryland. Today we celebrate 294 years of all the charm, history, and pride that our city brings to our entire state.”

The post Baltimore Celebrates its 294th Birthday! appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Celebrates its 294th Birthday! was originally published on 92q.com