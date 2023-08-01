Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

They say that all good things must come to an end…so is true for two classic muscle cars—Dodge’s Charger and Challenger!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The parent company of Dodge, Stellantis, announced on Monday that production will officially seize this December (2023). To commemorate the vehicles, the company said Dodge’s lineup next year will feature seven special-edition models, each of which will have a “Last Call” plaque under the hood, according to CBS News.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Since their inception in the 1960’s, the Challenger and Charger have undoubtedly served two of the brand’s most popular models. Though notable assets, the company (and industry as a whole) is focusing more on producing electric cars moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Dodge, with the Challenger and Charger, they really found a way to really get to that muscle car root. These cars definitely expressed it … and were able to hold onto that essence,” said Stephanie Brinley, principal analyst at S&P Global.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has hinted that the names of the vehicles may resurrect at some point. Charger and Challenger could be used for future electrified vehicles, including a forthcoming 2024 electric muscle car. Kuniskis states his belief that electrification will save the new “Golden Age of muscle cars.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Related:

Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck

Georgia Football Player, Devin Willock, Killed In Car Crash Hours After Celebrating National Championship Victory

End Of The Road: Dodge To Discontinue Charger & Challengers – Leaving Your Homeboy In Atlanta Or The Military Crushed

Dodge to Discontinue Charger and Challenger Production [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com