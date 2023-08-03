Jamie Foxx Credits His Sister For Saving His Life Amid Health Scare: “Without You I Would Not Be Here”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As Jamie Foxx remains largely quiet about his recent health struggle, he’s shouting out a person who’s been there for him amid the journey.

Earlier this week was Foxx’s sister, Deidra Dixon’s, birthday, so he decided to show his appreciation on Instagram with a special post about how much she means to him.

The first photo shows the siblings embracing each other while the others in the carousel are single shots of her. In the caption, he gives a clue into his health scare, saying that if it weren’t for Dixon’s quick thinking, he may have lost his life in April.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis,” the caption reads.

On April 12, fans of the actor were shocked to learn through Foxx’s daughter Corinne that he’d been hospitalized for an unspecified medical emergency and was recovering. However, because the family kept the medical details private, the rumor mill began to assume he was in grave condition, forcing Corinne to put an end to the whispers and letting people know that he was doing much better.

Since then, he’s reportedly been at a physical rehab facility in Chicago. TMZ published photos, confirming that his family has visited him at the center that specializes in treatment for stroke, spinal and traumatic brain injuries.

In late July, Foxx took to Instagram with a video message to his fans to thank them for all the well wishes, as he’s been to “hell and back.”

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Foxx begins his video saying. “I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man.”

Twitter wished him nothing but the best while he slowly returns to public life:

