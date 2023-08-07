Although he’s a few days late, Black Tony is gathering his goons to make it down to the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama! After seeing the group of blacks come to the rescue of a black worker jumped, the entire black community is hype! Black Tony and his crew is skipping work today to get some licks in!
See: Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions on Social Media
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Don’t Miss…
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
Black Tony Is Worried He Has Ovarian Cysts [LISTEN]
Tamika Scott Reacts to Black Tony Shooting His Shot [WATCH]
Black Tony Is Pulling Up to the Riverfront in Alabama! [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest
-
Magic 95.9 Has Everything You Need To Make Your Soul Feel Good This Summer!