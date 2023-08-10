This Friday, August 11, hip-hop will be celebrating its 50th anniversary, so you know it was only right that we have a living legend drop by.
LL COOL J is in Baltimore for his F.O.R.C.E Tour after a 30-year touring hiatus and caught up with us to talk about what fans can expect each night.
Additionally, the legend sat down with The AM Clique to discuss the celebration of hip-hop and what this milestone means to him as well as his impact on the industry.
Check out his entire conversation below:
LL COOL J Talks The 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop & His Impact On The Industry appeared first on 92 Q.
