Sisqó Speaks on Influence in the Industry and Going Solo

Mark Althavan Andrews, known professionally as Sisqó, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and actor. Sisqó’s influence spans beyond two decades, as the infamous ‘Thong Song’ is still a prominent 90’s record being played today.

Sisqó chopped it up with Mina SayWhat ahead of his visit to Philadelphia for the Summer Block party with performances by Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill. Sisqó talked about his early beginnings with the group and what sparked his solo career.

“One of the members quit the group, and we were experiencing some ‘indifferences — on the road” explained Sisqó. “I came to the group and said ‘maybe now would be a good time for me to go solo — but the label didn’t want that” Sisqó told Mina.

So with his back against the wall, he took matters into his own hands. Fresh off a mention from the Fresh Prince Will Smith in his song ‘Wild Wild West’ Sisqó felt the need to capitalized on his new found individual fame with the people knew who he was. He made the decision to take his career solo.

“I basically took my own money, I got a loan from my manager Kevin Peck, and I went into the studio and recorded everything on the album. I sold it back to the label, and when I got paid I made sure the squad got paid too”

Sisqó also spoke on his influence in the R&B industry and how some of the things we see in artists today, come from his high school shenanigans!

Watch the full interview below

