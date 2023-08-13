Gabrielle Union Stepped Out In Style For Dwyane Wade’s HOF Induction Ceremony

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is one proud wife! Over the weekend, she stepped out in style for her husband, Dwyane Wade’s historical moment – his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The legendary ceremony took place on Saturday and the 41 year old NBA great was celebrated by his entire family, including Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James, 4, Zaya, 16, Zaire, 21, and Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris, 21. Of course, the Union-Wade family stepped out in style, with Gabrielle donning a black, Versace dress with a low cut neckline and pleated skirt. She paired the look with black sandals and wore her hair in a sleek and straight style.

Baby Kaavia was all smiles in an adorable white dress, while Zaya rocked a black mini dress with lace detailing. The man of the hour matched his wife’s fly and rocked an all red Versace suit and was all smiles as he posed with his fashionable family ahead of his big HOF induction.

The actress shared a few photos from her husband’s big night on her Instagram page, captioning the photo set, “By his side through it all ”

Check it out below.

During the ceremony, the NBA baller took to the stage to share a heartfelt speech. He was sure to celebrate his family while also recognizing several figures in his life including his parents to his kids to even friends Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson and Chris Paul, who were all in attendance.

“Thank you all for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible. I appreciate you guys and I love y’all,” Wade said of his loved ones.

He continued, “And my wife Gab, would you please stand. Thank you for making our house a home. Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I’m not around. Thank you for learning every ref’s name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn’t have to — saved a lot of fine money,” he joked.

“I know I’m traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say, thank you for being on this journey for me — with me, these past 15 years. Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you.”

We just love this fashionable family!

