Kandi Burruss Gives Us Glam At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Stop In Atlanta

Taking to the platform, Kandi first shared an Instagram Reel to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles. In the video, she danced along to Beyoncé’s signature hits alongside her girl, Latasha Wright.

“Last night at @beyonce concert was a vibe! @latashawright & I were performing at the performance! ” she captioned the Reel. Check it out below.

But one show just wasn’t enough for Kandi, as she stepped out for night two of the Rennaisance tour in Atlanta. This time, she rocked her hair in a high ponytail and wore another silver top to match the theme of the evening. She posed alongside Chloe x Halle as well as her family and friends.

“It should cost a billion to look this good! Night 2 at @beyonce concert! @morrisdeshe” captioned the post. Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “GIRL you are SLAYING on a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. The gorgeousity friend is just… OVERWHELMING .”

We’re loving this look on Kandi! What do you think about her effortless slay?

