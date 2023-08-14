Listen Live
A New School Trend: A Four Day School Week

Published on August 14, 2023

Schools Are Turning To 4-Day Weeks Amid A National Teacher Shortage

There has been a trend taking place in the past few years that have been problematic for the American education system, teacher shortages.

So many school districts in the U.S. are reverting to another trend to adapt. They are opt for a four-day school week to address the shortage.

A trend that is gaining a lot of momentum.

In Missouri alone, around 25% of schools transitioned to this new schedule during the 2022 academic year, with nearly 900 school districts across the nation following suit.

Believe it or not, this scheduling change has reportedly led to a notable increase in teaching applications.

But even with the increase, there is still a lot of jobs still open.

According to estimates from an associate professor of education at Kansas State University, there are at least 36,500 teacher vacancies nationwide, and around 163,000 positions are held by underqualified teachers.

And most of the time underqualified teachers leads to under performing students.

I think it’s crazy that we find so much money in this country for so many things. But when it comes to education, we choose to take the cheapest possible options. Not a good plan for the future.

Source: BLAVITY

