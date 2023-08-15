Are Keke Palmer And Usher Dropping A New Music Collab?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is starring in Usher’s new video for his single “Boyfriend.” The “Nope” actress joined the Atlanta native, dropping a new 16-second teaser video on Aug. 15. The potential music collab has fans talking.

Everyone knows what happened earlier this summer when Keke Palmer and her girls visited R&B crooner Usher in Las Vegas. After dancing with the Atlanta singer and posting pictures while living her best life at the residency, Keke’s boyfriend and baby’s father, Darius Jackson, took to social media to chastise the new mom. He questioned her values and style choices.

Backlash quickly ensued.

Keke Palmer aka Queen of the Clap-Back

The social media sisterhood and Black Twitter (now X) community responded swiftly, defending Keke. Social media users found old video posts that contradicted Jackson’s statements, called Jackson out for his hypocrisy, and forced him to shut down his social media accounts.

Unfazed and unbothered, Keke seemingly responded, too. She dropped a sweet video singing to their baby, Leo, and merch with the words “I am a Mother.”

Who could blame her? Keke takes advantage of every opportunity to be in her bag.

Keke’s newest video project with Usher adds to her clap-back tour. Usher is, obviously, in his bag, too.

The video teaser preview shows the two singers in what appears to be a hallway or tunnel. Usher is walking toward the camera wearing all black with his signature black sunglasses.

Keke is shown in the video teaser multiple times. In one shot, she appears to be getting ready in front of a mirror. In another, she walks with her girls with long dark bouncy curls with royal blue highlights.

“Somebody said that your boyfriend is looking for me,” Usher sings toward the end of the clip.

Check out the video teaser featuring Keke Palmer and Usher below. “Boyfriend” drops on Aug. 16. The best revenge is your paper….

