Get The Look: Celebrity-Inspired Items You Can Buy On Amazon For The Renaissance World Tour

Celebrities have been slaying their Renaissance World Tour outfits. We’re going to help you steal their looks.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is well underway, attracting tens of thousands of fans, including some of Bey’s most famous friends. Celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion, Vivica Fox, Kelly Rowland, Oprah, Lil Nas X, Quavo, Marsai Martin, Atlanta’s Real Housewives, and more have been spotted in cities worldwide. We’ve been loving the celebrity looks at each stop.

In Paris, Vivica Fox wore a deep cobalt blue sparkly two-piece set from David Koma in May. She paired her bright look with an eye-popping neon Fendi clutch. Hot Girl Coach Megan Thee Stallion posed with Vivica during the evening wearing hip-hugging jeans and a crop topic.

Oprah also wore a comfortable option when attending in New York. Seen singing in social media footage with her BFF Gayle King and Tina Knowles, Oprah wore a button-down blouse and dark-blue jeans.

Summer Walker and Chloe Bailey’s looks were bold, highlighting Renaissance signature metallic style and sexy flair. Summer took her look up a notch with a silver bodycon dress, matching silver thigh-high boots, and an exaggerated hat. Chloe served body-ody-ody in a black liquid two-piece latex ensemble and daring makeup.

Whichever look you choose on the way to see Queen Bey, the category will always be to slay. The Bey Hive does not play.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé’s current tour has smashed records as the highest-grossing in history. And according to social media, it’s one of the best dressed too.

With more upcoming dates, there is still time to attend the historic tour and turn heads when you do. Inspired by some of our favorite celebrity Bey Hive members, we’ve compiled a list of Amazon items you can purchase now.

Whether your tour date is next week or later in October, these Renaissance-ready items can be delivered quickly. See more below.

Malaysia’s Rhinestone Thigh-High Boots

Basketball Wives star Malaysia Pargo celebrated her birthday with Beyonce in Atlanta. The reality show maven stepped on necks in thigh-high stiletto boots.

Retails for $83.95 and available in 5 colors.

Marsai Martin’s Sunnies

Marsai Martin is another fellow Leo celebrating her birthday with Queen Bey. The black-ish star complimented her Tom Ford dress with funky futuristic glasses. They are a must-have for every “Alien Superstar.”

Retails for under $15 and available in multiple colors.

Vivica Fox’s Neon Clutch

Vivica Fox wore a bright and bold look to see Beyoncé in Paris. Making a statement, her bright neon clutch set off her stand out look. Have fun with a novelty option.

Retails for $17.99.

Chloe Bailey’s Leather Moment

Chloe Bailey was the moment at in this body-hugging black patent leather set. The crop top was fun and flirty and the pants fit perfectly. Make this look your own at the Renaissance World Tour by playing with patent and faux leather, different styles of topics, pants of different shades.

Retails for $10.95.

Retails for $31.99.

Lori Harvey’s Red Halter Realness

Source: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey shared moments with her boyfriend Damson Idris at the Renaissance World Tour in London. Lori’s red halter is a perfect compliment to her melanin flawless skin.

Retails $43.99.

Marlo Hampton’s Rhinestone Body Chain

We knew Marlo Hampton was going to slay her ‘fit for Atlanta’s third night of the Renaissance World Tour. The resident fashion ‘killa rocked a rhinestone chain body chain corset with simple black coordinates underneath.

Retails for $21.99.

Sheree Whitfield’s White Crop Top and Baggy Jeans

SHE By Sheree owner Sheree Whitfield ate the girlies up with this sexy but casual look. We love the pairing of the Barbie pink pumps with the slouchy cargo-style jeans and white top with the rhinestone bustier detail.

Retails for $42.99.

Retails for $49.99.

