Officials announced that a man was left critically injured after a MTA bus struck him as he was riding a scooter near Morgan State University.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
According to officials, the man was traveling on a scooter near the intersection of Hillen Road and Argonne Drive when the bus struck him a few minutes after midnight on Thursday.
The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
MTA Police are investigating the accident.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Man On Scooter Critically-Injured After Being Struck By MTA Bus Near Morgan State appeared first on 92 Q.
Man On Scooter Critically-Injured After Being Struck By MTA Bus Near Morgan State was originally published on 92q.com
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Rest in Peace: ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58
-
It’s Over: Sources Say Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Split
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Lizzo Loses Potential Super Bowl Spot Amid Ex-Dancers’ Lawsuit
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
How To Plan A Healthy Meal That Helps Prevent Prostate Cancer [VIDEO]