Like Mama, Like Daughter: Blue Ivy Just Keeps Getting Better On The Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé continues her Renaissance World Tour in the states. The fans can’t get enough of the metallic fashion inspired by her album’s aesthetics, the music, the visuals and the Mute War that’s spread throughout the country. Still, it’s her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, who’s getting all the praise and adoration as she dances in select cities alongside Mommy Bey. Check out Blue’s growth from her first show to her latest inside.

If you haven’t caught the Renaissance World Tour (like us), you are probably catching all the feels online. Fans share their favorite moments on social media with carousel posts that are sure to include 11 year old Blue Ivy Carter and her graceful dance moves. Nepotism at its finest, but with a Virgo boss of a mom like Beyoncé, Blue is not half stepping.

Fans comment how Blue’s dance performance has improved show after show. Blue is not new to the entertainment business, as she was truly born into it. From appearing on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift on popular single “Brown Skin Girl” to Blue’s Freestyle” on Jay-Z’s We Family project, Blue has been making her mark on the music industry. Now, she’s showcasing her dance talents on her mom’s most successful World Tour.

As a true Carter family fan, it’s a joy to watch. Fans aren’t the only ones taking notes. Blue and her younger sister Rumi were both studying the Queen at work, mouthing the words to her songs.

Bey and Jay’s children are going to be bigger than they ever were in the next decade or two. A message for those students who had an average summer, here’s what Blue has to say:

Check out how Blue Ivy has progressed with this side by side of her first show to her most recent show created by a fan:

