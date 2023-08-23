Washington Commanders Partner With 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits For Official Cognac And Champagne

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson continues selling out arenas on his Final Lap tour, he can rest assured that during his time on the road, his money continues to make money. 50 Cent the artist is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, while 50 Cent, the businessman who took those words to heart, is celebrating his latest deal.

The Washington Commanders announced this week that they’re partnering with Sire Spirits, 50’s alcohol line. Sire’s Branson Cognac is now the official cognac of the Washington Commanders, and their Le Chemin Du Roi champagne is now the team’s official champagne.

“I’m on the Final Lap tour but still working, getting the job done,” Jackson posted on Instagram. “Boom!” he added with a bomb emoji.

Through his charitable foundation, The G-Unity Foundation, Jackson will coordinate with the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation (WCCF) on community events.

The Commanders’ sale was finalized in July, ending the tumultuous ownership of Dan Snyder, who brought the team in 1999 for $800 million. He sold it for $6 billion, an NFL record after investigations into workplace malfeasance and financial improprieties led to Snyder reluctantly agreeing to sell. Billionaire Josh Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76’ers and the New Jersey Devils, is the new owner.

Jason Smith, the African American former player who became the NFL’s first Black team president in 2020 was retained under the new regime and likely brokered the partnership.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Sire Spirits and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on this partnership that will help enhance the gameday experience for our fans,” Wright said. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner than 50 Cent, who shares our commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

The G-Unity Foundation will be the presenting sponsor of the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation’s 50/50 raffle, and the club-level Branson lounge and gallery will auction off art from local artists. Proceeds from those sales will benefit the WCCF and the G-Unity Foundation will sponsor the foundation’s annual Harvest Feast.

50 has expanded his career in the 20 years since GRODT was released. He’s the co-creator and executive producer of Power which debuted via his Starz deal in 2014 and soon became one of the most successful shows on the network. That morphed into multiple spinoff shows including Power Book I: Ghost and other series like BMF. His cognac and champagne deal happened in 2017 and earlier this year, he announced brand partnerships with MLB, NBA, and NFL teams, which put the spirits into arenas nationwide.

Now the Commanders are the latest team on his roster.

“I’m excited that Sire Spirits is growing its presence in the NFL by partnering with the Washington Commanders,” Jackson said in a statement. “The change in ownership of the Commanders represents an exciting opportunity for this team, and we are proud to partner with owners that share our vision and dedication to give back to the community.

I am very much looking forward to embracing the DMV community, attending games as soon as I complete my Final Lap international tour, and bringing my award-winning cognac and champagne to fans throughout the region.”

