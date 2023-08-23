Nia Long Files For Full Custody Of Son Amid Claims NBA Coach Ime Udoka Reportedly “Has Failed” To Provide Support As A Dad

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ime Udoka may have moved on to a better professional position with a new head coaching job with the Houston Rockets, but he’s still feeling his personal transgressions.

Nia Long has filed for legal and physical custody of Kez Sunday Udoka, whom she shares with Ime.

Entertainment Tonight claims that Long states Ime “has failed” to provide support for the 11-year-old since the couple has called it quits. However, within the paperwork, Long doesn’t want to completely cut off the father-son relationship and wants the NBA coach to have “reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child’s best interest.”

Almost a year ago, Udoka was reprimanded for an affair with a fellow staff member of the Boston Celtics— the team he was coaching at the time.

It was reported that Udoka’s relationship with the woman was consensual initially; his advances soon turned unwanted, but he continued to make lewd comments to her. Since the nature of their relationship had changed, internal reviews were launched.

Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season from his head coaching job with the Celtics for his actions.

After the suspension, Udoka apologized and understood the repercussions of his actions.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”

The Celtics then gave the head coaching job to Joe Mazulla, and in April, Udoka decided to take his talents to Texas as the head coach of the Huston Rockets.

Given time to reflect on his mistakes, Udoka’s ready to make the most of his second chance.

“Having that time off and really a full understanding of how many people you impact by a poor decision, that’s where you start with the ownership and accountability,” he said at the press conference in April. “I preach that for the players and so I have to take responsibility for my part. I took leadership and sensitivity training and (did) some counseling with my son to help him improve the situation that I put him in. You can grow from adversity and think I’ve done that this year.”

Here’s how social media reacted when the news of his affair hit the timeline.

Nia Long Files For Full Custody Of Son Amid Claims NBA Coach Ime Udoka Reportedly “Has Failed” To Provide Support As A Dad was originally published on cassiuslife.com