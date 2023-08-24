Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A lawsuit filed by the family of the late Dwayne Haskins includes some heartbreaking and disturbing allegations.

Listen To The Donnie Simpson Show Monday – Friday 3pm-7pm

Per a report from the Associated Press, the estate of the former NFL quarterback reached an agreement on a “partial settlement” in their “lawsuit against the driver, the owner and the broker of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins.”

For more on this story, click here

Also See:

Lawsuit Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drugged In Blackmail Conspiracy Before His Death

Why is Dwayne Haskins so disrespected?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

New Details Emerge In The Death Of Former Washington Football Player Dwayne Haskins was originally published on mymajicdc.com