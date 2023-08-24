New Details Emerge In The Death Of Former Washington Football Player Dwayne Haskins

A lawsuit filed by the family of the late Dwayne Haskins includes some heartbreaking and disturbing allegations.
Per a report from the Associated Press, the estate of the former NFL quarterback reached an agreement on a “partial settlement” in their “lawsuit against the driver, the owner and the broker of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins.”
For more on this story, click here
