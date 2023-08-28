Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is outside – according to her TikTok account. The rapper, who is slowly returning to the public after a mental health hiatus due to her assault trial with Tory Lanez, was spotted out on the town indulging in a TikTok trend.

The rapper is seen dancing with a couple of friends to Three 6 Mafia’s “Half on a Sack” before bringing out Juicy J to complete the challenge. And in true H-Town Hottie fashion, the award-winning femcee served curves for the girls.

The 28-year-old looked toned in a brown plaid Burberry jumpsuit and massive diamond links on her wrists and neck, showing all the hard work she’s been putting in at the gym. She rocked her hair in a shoulder-length bob that featured a center part.

And while fans were foaming at the mouth over her link up with Juicy J, we were more concerned with her disappearing waist. It might be time to put down the carbs and join the Hot Girl Bootcamp.

Megan Thee Stallion’s TikTok account will bring out your inner hot girl

When Megan Thee Stallion isn’t giving us style envy on the gram, she’s sharing fitness inspiration on her TikTok account. Her full body workout routines keep her body toned as defined.

If we’re being honest, Meg’s TikTok account is full of funny videos that will inspire you to explore your inner baddie. Life through her lens teaches us to exercise our knees chef it up in the kitchen, and more. You might want to click the follow button for some Stallion inspiration. What do you think? Have you followed our favorite Hot Girl on TikTok?

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers A Smooth Flex in Burberry on TikTok