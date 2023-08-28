Teyana Taylor Headlines AFROPUNK In Black Patent Leather. We’re Still Trying To Catch Our Breath

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor is forever that girl.

The crowd screamed when Teyana Taylor marched on the AFROPUNK Brooklyn stage with a group of baddies dressed in all black. The crowd gasped when she bent her body to the ground without touching the floor. And the crowd smiled when the “How You Want It?” singer brought her family on stage.

Her AFROPUNK performance was epic – and after watching it, trying to figure out where Teyana got her outfits, and dancing to the music – we’re still trying to catch our breath.

Teyana stepped in to headline AFROPUNK Brooklyn for R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan, who recently lost her mother to cancer. The Harlem native crossed the bridge to join a packed lineup of artists and two-day festival events. The festival was held Aug. 26 and 27.

Along with Teyana, the event featured rappers Vince Staples and Joey Bada$$, the original human beatbox, Rahzel, singer Durand Bernarr, and multimedia artist Flying Lotus a.k.a Steven Ellison. The multi-city event is known for its mix of artists, singers, vendors, and fashionable attendees. According to their website, AFROPUNK is “more than just a party.” AFROPUNK celebrates Blackness, culture, community, and all forms of art.

Teyana Taylor Slays On Stage

Social media is still discussing how Teyana shut down the AFROPUNK Brooklyn stage. Delighting “TT” fans, the performance is the second in two months after Teyana announced her retirement with the Last Rose Motel Tour in 2022. Earlier this summer, Teyana also headlined the Harlem Festival Of Culture alongside Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, and Muni Long.

Teyana’s recent AFROPUNK included surprises and slays. The multi-hyphenate brought her family on stage, including her husband, Iman Shumpert, and daughter, Junie. Junie joined her mother in dance choreography and hit a split on stage. We agree with TT fans who say, “She ‘will be a big problem like her mama.’”

Teyana’s stage outfits were also stunning – fitting for a fashionable AFROPUNK crowd and a BAZAAR fashion icon. She donned several changes during her sets.

She rocked a long yellow pop-art style trench in one, a denim jumpsuit with airbrush lettering, a red Yankees fitted hat in another, and a sexy black patent leather body suit with matching thigh-high boots.

The latter ensemble helped Teyana slay while she sashayed. She oozed sex, confidence, and style. We are here for all of it. Scroll to see coverage from AFROPUNK of Teyana’s stage performances.

