High School Coach’s actions under investigation after punching player

High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Punching Player in Stomach on Live TV

This High School coach called a timeout during a nationally televised game and ended up in handcuffs.

A lay coach at Mays High School in Atlanta was arrested on Saturday after he punched a player during a game. The alleged assault was caught on video and shows the coach yelling at the player before punching him in the stomach. The player was seen hunching over in pain but stayed on his feet. The coach was then removed from the field by a police officer and taken into custody.

The coach has been charged with simple battery and will face administrative charges from the school district. He is a lay coach, which means he is not a classroom instructor and does not hold professional certification.

To make it worse his team lost the game.

The incident is being investigated by the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Public Schools.

Welcome back to school.