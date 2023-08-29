‘Undisputed’ Returns With New Lil Wayne Theme Song

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The popular sports talk show Undisputed returns after a two-month hiatus, and Lil Wayne has blessed it with a new theme song.

On Monday (August 28), the sports talk show made its return to anchor the morning lineup on FS1 after a hiatus of two months. The break was due to co-host and National Football League Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe departing the show at the conclusion of the NBA Finals and a contentious moment on-air with Skip Bayless. The return episode featured a new panel, and a new song from the iconic New Orleans native entitled, “Good Morning”.

The energy jumps right out from the first line Lil Wayne drops: “Skip the BS and put everybody at the vs/P.S. all I spit is f-a-c-t-s”. It continues in that same vein as we see the “Mr. Carter” rapper spit his lyrics in the visual as scenes from the show are interspersed throughout: “I bite my tongue and I don’t like the taste,” he rhymes, evoking the previous opening track, “No Mercy”. “I won’t back down.” He spoke about his desire in wanting to do the new track: “Just to impress you just because I know how much you love ‘No Mercy.’ Just to capitalize on what you’ve done. It’s not complicated. It’s not hard. I love the challenge of it anyway. I attacked it like an SAT exam, like if I don’t pass this, I can’t get in.”

Bayless gushed over the new opening track and Undisputed’s new look. “Brother Wayne is as into our relaunch as I am,” Skip said in an interview. “He is the heart and soul into the relaunch and by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment.”

Undisputed began its new era with a two-minute intro from the 71-year-old host where he declared it “the greatest morning of his career”, leading into a new panel style featuring Bayless as the host with former NFL greats Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Richard Sherman sitting in. The new format proved to be highly entertaining to some viewers as Bayless found out early that he wasn’t able to get a word in edgewise.

‘Undisputed’ Returns With New Lil Wayne Theme Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com