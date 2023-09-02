‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Releases Statement Confirming Erica Mena Won’t Appear On Next Season

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Mena is under fire and facing social media backlash after making racially insensitive comments about her Love & Hip Hop co-star. As we previously reported the Puerto Rican and Dominican reality star called her Jamaican co-star, Spice, a “blue monkey” during a heated altercation in a recent episode. She also told the artist that she “should have died” during her recent hospitalization, comments that have sparked outrage online since airing last week.

While many viewers of the series took to social media to discuss their disdain for the insensitive comments, some have taken it as far as to make it known that they think it’s time for Mena to face real consequences and be removed from the show permanently due to her actions. And now, after trending online for a few days following the episode, it seems like the producers of the popular series have finally heard the viewer’s concerns loud and clear.

Over the weekend, the franchise took to social media to share a statement addressing their viewer’s concerns. The statement also confirmed that the next season of the Atlanta-based reality show will not include the 35-year-old.

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community,” the message began.

“Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out over the final three episodes of the season,” the message continued. “Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’”

Read the full message below.

While some fans praised the series for finally taking action against Mena, others felt like it was wrong to only call her out now that the footage has aired and that fans have expressed their outrage. “yall filmed it…edited…aired it…THEN fired her? why not just had cut it out n dealt w/ her on the bk end?” wrote one fan underneath the post. “Consequences for your actions. Maybe she will learn because she seems to love being the villain in every storyline.” wrote another.

Looks like we’ll see how the story unfolds during the next few episodes of the reality series.

RELATED STORIES:

Spice Gives Us Island Vibes With New Faces & Laces Piano Palette And Microphone Brush Set

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Akbar V Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Releases Statement Confirming Erica Mena Won’t Appear On Next Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com