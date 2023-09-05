First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her office confirmed the news Monday, saying the 72-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms. She’s expected to remain at her home in Delaware.

The first lady recently visited Indiana. She was in Westfield where she toured Westfield High School and spoke with students about mental health.

Meantime, the White House says President Biden tested negative for the virus Monday evening. He’ll test “at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

The president is scheduled to leave the U.S. on Thursday for a trip to India and Vietnam. The president is scheduled to present the Medal of Honor to an Army captain in a White House ceremony Tuesday.

Last summer, the first lady tested positive for COVID-19 while vacationing in South Carolina in August. President Joe Biden tested positive last July. Both experienced rebound cases shortly after being treated with Paxlovid.

