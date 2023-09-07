Vanessa Bryant Announces Nike Will Partner With 6 NCAA Teams For The Mamba Program

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

While sneakerheads are upset at how Kobe Day went down on the SNKRS app due to the paltry number of Kobe Bryant sneakers available (lots of people got their orders canceled too), we still have to respect the fact that Vanessa Bryant is out here doing good in honor of her late-great husband with the help of Nike.

Weeks after announcing that the University of Kentucky would be the first college program to implement the Mamba Program, Nice Kicks is reporting that Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to announce that five other colleges have been chosen to follow suit and the Mamba Program will now be extended to include the UConn Huskies, Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Duke Blue Devils.

Posting the colleges on her IG page, Mrs. Bryant wrote “We are grateful for the amazing support of these prestigious universities (in no particular order) towards the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation – to further the legacies of Kobe and Gigi! So excited to see their players wearing Kobe and Gigi’s NIKE”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw01McMS9aU/

Nice Kicks reports:

Nike will support all the division 1 student-athletes from the select schools with exclusive sneakers and apparel connected to the Nike Kobe brand, as well as the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Created in the loving memory of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting underserved athletes through funding and sports programming. The foundation upholds Kobe and Gigi’s vision of a world where young boys and girls have equal opportunity in sports and life.

All of the select universities have connections to Kobe and the Bryant family, exemplifying the Mamba ethos that basketball is deeper than the game.

Well, at least some heads out there will be rocking Kobe Bryant sneakers no thanks to the Nike SNKRS app. Yeah, we still salty about those drops.

Seriously though, this is hella cool and we know those kids will be excited to be draped down in Nike x Kobe x Gigi attire for the next few seasons. Congratulations, y’all.

