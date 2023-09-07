Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.
Check out the official trailer below.
[TRAILER] Jaime Foxx Wages War On Big Business In New Film ‘The Burial’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
