Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Trial Delayed Again As Actor Appears In “Loki” 2 Trailer

As Jonathan Majors’ legal troubles truck on, there’s been another delay.

This marks the second delay for Majors’ court case stemming from his domestic violence case in which he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in a NYC taxi and his Chelsea-area apartment on March 25. He’s now facing up to a year in prison, but his lawyers claim they still have work to do to ensure his innocence.

“We have written to the prosecutor regarding deficiencies,” defense lawyer Zuckerman told Judge Rachel S. Pauley.

However, Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway told Pauley it was time to get the trial underway and present their evidence.

“The people are … ready for trial,” Galaway assured.

Majors saved himself a trip downtown as he appeared virtually in Pauley’s courtroom, unlike the last delay that took place on August 3 and made headlines as his latest girlfriend and actress, Meagan Good, appeared to support him.

During that court appearance, Galaway decided to delay it all.

“The people are not ready for trial today,” Assistant District Attorney Galaway told Judge Gaffney back in August.

Legal woes aside, Majors’ future in Hollywood may not be as grim as it looked in months past. Majors’ Marvel Cinematic Universe character Victor Timely as Kang the Conqueror appeared in the Loki season 2 trailer that dropped a week ago.

Kang is seen showing off an invention to a circa 1900s crowd as he says, “Make the hard choice.”

Season 2 of Loki premieres on Disney+ Oct. 6, and the trailer ends all the questions regarding how Disney would handle Majors’ role in the MCU following his assault charges. His career was just starting to take off after starring in Creed III and appearing in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scene.

Now it appears that Kang’s character hasn’t been recast, and his role within the MCU will get larger.

