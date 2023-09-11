Method Man Stars In New York Jets Motivational Video

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Method Man has lent the New York Jets some powerful aid in the form of starring in a new video before they start the National Football League regular season.

On Friday (September 8th), the iconic Wu-Tang Clan member shared a video through his Instagram account entitled, entitled “What’s Past Is Prologue”. It begins with the rapper and actor overlooking Met Life Stadium, which the team calls home. “This here is where we write the story,” he begins. “For city, for land, for nation. Not bound by ancestral borders — just loyalty to these colors,” he says while decked out in the green and white gear of the team.

The montage captures various people wearing Jets gear, as Method Man continues: “This team — and this team’s been through it, man. Long days. Cold nights. Hardships and heartbreak. But you know what? We learn from it. We learned that the greatest heights conquered often begin in the greatest debts.” The last sentence is punctuated by cut scenes showing Sauce Gardner being drafted and the One World Trade Center building breaking the clouds in an overhead shot. “And the past need not define what we would will ourselves to become. It was a hard road to get here. Yeah. But you know what? The journey that’s easy never matters. Sacrifice is the price for greatness.”

Shots of the new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the team’s training camp along with other players are seen as Method Man’s narration concludes: “So, to the ones coming for us, I say bring it. We want all the smoke. Give us your titles, your strongest — your players yearning to be champions — ’cause we trained for this. We bled for this. We met the worst and came out the other side to now — to this moment — our time.” He finishes with a grin: “What’s past is prologue. The story begins now,” as the video ends.

The new video was captioned “JetLifestadium stand up .. the journey that’s easy never matters.. the 2023 season is here… J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets… #jetlifestadium.” It’s another step in the relationship the Power: Book II actor has been forming with the team, having been invited by the team to one of their training camps this summer.

Method Man Stars In New York Jets Motivational Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com